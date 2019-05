Sloane Brown, Baltimore Sun

Everything in this Wildewood Shopping Center store is made by Amish craftsmen in Ohio. You can either buy pieces off the floor, or custom order. This elm Lindholt queen bed ($2,092.75)is one of the most popular styles. You can also get matching nightstands ($717.75 each), dresser ($1,669.25) and mirror ($393.25). To the left of the mirror is a hexagonal quilted Amish wall hanging or table topper ($45). Amish Heirloom Furniture is in the Wildewood Shopping Center, at 23415 Three Notch Road, #2038, California. Call 240-237-8228 or go to amishheirloomfurniture.com.