What homes you can get for your money [Pictures]

1035 Regina Drive, Baltimore 21227 List price: $199,000 Size: 1,152 square feet This all-brick, end-of-group rowhome was built in 1963 and features four bedrooms, one full bathroom and two half baths. Filled with updates, the home boasts wood flooring throughout and a separate entrance from the lower level. The large, fenced-in backyard contains a shed and a grape arbor. Close to University of Maryland, Baltimore County. Info: Sam Hubbard, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 443-618-0164

2905 Louisiana Ave., Baltimore 21227 Size: 1,285 square feet List price: $175,000 Here is a delightful starter home that is move-in ready. Two bedrooms and two bathrooms are found on the first floor of this bungalow with room for a third bedroom on the upper level. Additional features include a finished basement, a fireplace and fenced-in yard. Info: Barry Hess, Keller Williams Realty Flagship of Maryland, 410-729-7700

Realtors are keeping busy with the housing market leaping headlong into the fall season. "I think what we're seeing is a carryover from the summer, where we had really good momentum," said Ronna Corman-Chew of the Bob & Ronna Group of Long & Foster Real Estate. "People are constantly inquiring about moves." There are more options for area homebuyers - the number of homes on the market in August was up 24 percent from a year ago, according to a survey by RealEstate Business Intelligence. This, in turn, has pushed prices down, with the median sales price of $245,000 down 2.8 percent from August 2013. Here is a sampling of how far your dollar will stretch in this selling season. --Marie Marciano Gullard, For The Baltimore Sun