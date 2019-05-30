What homes you can get for your money [Pictures]

Realtors are keeping busy with the housing market leaping headlong into the fall season. "I think what we're seeing is a carryover from the summer, where we had really good momentum," said Ronna Corman-Chew of the Bob & Ronna Group of Long & Foster Real Estate. "People are constantly inquiring about moves." There are more options for area homebuyers - the number of homes on the market in August was up 24 percent from a year ago, according to a survey by RealEstate Business Intelligence. This, in turn, has pushed prices down, with the median sales price of $245,000 down 2.8 percent from August 2013. Here is a sampling of how far your dollar will stretch in this selling season. --Marie Marciano Gullard, For The Baltimore Sun