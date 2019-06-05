Vintage finds for a timeless home from Baltimore-area shops

Outfitting your home with antiques no longer means living rooms full of heavy, dark wood or matching sets of Queen Anne-style dining room furniture. Today’s approach to vintage is eclectic, pulling pieces from different eras to create spaces that feel personal and of-the-moment.

“You don’t have to have an entire house full of vintage,” says Jody Sanfilippo, owner of Tea Kettle Junktion in Cockeysville. “Even one piece looks cool.”

Local shops are bursting with large pieces to build a room around and smaller accessories to add interest.