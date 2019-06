Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun

When Kyle Johnson (pictured), 33, started incorporating dinosaur bones into his men’s jewelry designs, he had no idea that the scraps from the ancient creatures would attract a following from people wanting to make them into paperweights. Now the owner of Bluestone Goldsmithing in Mount Vernon charges upward of $175 for the four-inch slabs of bone, which come in Stegosaurus and Tyrannosaurus. Find these paperweights made from agatized dinosaur at Bluestone Goldsmithing, 208 W. Read St., Mount Vernon; 410-921-0138; bluestonegoldsmithing.com.