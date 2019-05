Monica and Bert Horner found their dream home last year in the Baltimore suburbs. The four-bedroom house in Baldwin was listed as a short sale.

Monica and Bert Horner their twins, Addison and Cooper, 2 1/2, in their living room of their Baldwin home.

Monica and Bert Horner found their dream home last year in the Baltimore suburbs. The four-bedroom house in Baldwin was listed as a short sale. The couple weathered two months of waiting before the deal was approved by the seller's lender.