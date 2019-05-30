Scenes from the spring Maryland Home & Garden show in Timonium [Pictures]

Landscapers were asked to create blockbuster gardens for the spring 2013 Maryland Home and Garden Show in Timonium. The theme this year was "Films in Flowers," and the resulting gardens are an inspirational mix of creativity, whimsy and practicality. Here, scenes from some of our favorites. The show runs March 2-3 and March 8-10 at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium. See details at mdhomeandgarden.com.

By Catherine Mallette, The Baltimore Sun