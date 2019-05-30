Problem rooms: Designers offer ideas to fix challenging spaces [Pictures]

Nelson Dorsey Interiors, For The Baltimore Sun

Designer: Margaret Nelson of Nelson Dorsey Interiors Paint or remove the dark and dated paneling. Removing the paneling, however, may be fraught with surprise since most sheet paneling was installed with construction adhesive. The remaining wall surface will most likely require major prep work. Replace dated and stained ceiling tiles with tongue and grooved boards painted an ethereal white with a hint of blue - try Benjamin Moore Mineral Ice. A simple crown molding unifies the directional nature of the new paneling. Add 4-inch recessed lights with dimmers or a programmable lighting controller to improve the overall general lighting. Use midtone woven wood blinds to add light control and privacy to the casement windows. The style reinforces a tropical British Colonial theme. Art panels command attention above the vintage bureau. One or two stately tropical plants, tall metal candlestick or lanterns further anchor the center seating group and help balance the weight of the opposing wood frame sofa. A slender club chair and Indonesian day bed round out a cozy center seating group. Select a 42-inch round dining table with metal campaign chairs and center beneath an oversized lantern. The round shape of the table and lantern help to offset all the square angles of the room and the diagonal chair placement fools your eye into thinking that the room is wider than its mere 10 feet.