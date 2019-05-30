Problem rooms: Designers offer ideas to fix challenging spaces [Pictures]
When The Baltimore Sun asked readers to submit pictures of their problem spaces, we received dozens of responses. We turned to members of the Maryland chapter of the American Society of Interior Designers for help. Margaret Nelson of Nelson Dorsey Interiors, Lisa Bagbey of Lisa Bagbey Interiors and Debbie McHale of Interior Transformations selected three rooms submitted by readers - a sunroom, a master bedroom and a living room - and offered tips and a glimpse of how they would envision the space for a makeover. ASID designers will be on hand at the Maryland Home and Garden Show this weekend and next at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium at the "Ask a Designer" booth. Homeowners can bring pictures, floor plans and swatches from their design challenges and get 20 minutes of free advice on a first-come basis. --Susan Reimer, The Baltimore Sun