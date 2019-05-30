Ray Lewis sells beachfront home in South Florida for $4.77 million [Pictures]

Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis has listed his home in South Florida for just under $5 million. The 7-bedroom, 9-bathroom beachfront property located in Palm Beach County has a Mediterranean design and is nearly 7,000 square feet.

Retired Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis has sold his oceanfront mansion in Highland Beach, Fla., for $4.77 million, property records show. Lewis purchased the home in 2001 for $5.22 million and listed it for sale at $5 million. The 7-bedroom, 9-bathroom beachfront property located in Palm Beach County has a Mediterranean design and is nearly 7,000 square feet. Now, if only he could unload his home in Owings Mills.