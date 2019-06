The front lobby with wood paneling, fireplace, and a large oil painting by Zhuo Liang of the team's original owner, Art Modell, is seen from above

This is the Baltimore Ravens Training Facility, nicknamed "The Castle, at 1 Winning Drive."

Officially known as the Under Armour Performance Center, the Ravens' training facility in Owings Mills is a $30 million cozy retreat and a home away from home for players.