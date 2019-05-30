Ray Lewis' Owings Mills home for sale - again [Pictures]
Retired Raven and future Hall-of-Famer Ray Lewis has again placed his Owings Mills home on the market - this time, with a price drop and a new real estate agent. After being listed for $1.1 million last summer, the home is now priced at $950,000. Previously with Keller Williams Realty, the home has now been listed by ubiquitous agent Creig Northrop of Long & Foster Real Estate. Situated on more than 2 acres, the home boasts lavish appointments of marble & granite, gourmet kitchen, formal rooms and a media room, among other amenities. If you happen to have a few spare dollars lying around - the taxes are just shy of $10,000 - check out a detailed listing at 3foxcreekcourt.com.
