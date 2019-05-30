How to perk up your patio [Pictures]

Clarissa Westmeyer Photo Courtesy of Arhaus Furniture
You can't solely rely on what Mother Nature provides. Sometimes you need to add more foliage to your space. Baltimore decorator Stephanie Bradshaw suggests creating a potted garden. "Bringing your indoor plants out will make them happy," she said. "Use any kinds of palms or boxwoods - anything that will help you create a look." T.J. Schmitz, of Cleveland-based Arhaus Furniture, also recommends adding faux grass rugs, which have become a popular option at Arhaus stores. Chelsea Bench, $699; Chelsea Chair, $459; and various pottery, $19 to $39, all from Arhaus Furniture.
Pier 1 Imports Photo
Choosing the color or pattern can be crucial for your patio. Design experts say colors such as yellow, orange, green (the Pantone color of the year), blue and white are musts this summer. And nautical stripes are a perennial favorite in any color. "Don't be afraid to mix and match patterns," says Stephanie Bradshaw, owner of Baltimore-based Bradshaw Styling. "It creates a fun environment for the patio." Papasan chair from Pier 1 Imports in cabana stripe tomato, $179.
If overgrown foliage, outdated furniture and an overall lack of imagination have contributed to the state of emergency that now describes your patio, don't fret. We have assembled a team of experts to offer some patio-perfect tips to get your outdoor area ready for warm-weather entertaining. -John-John Williams IV