Midcentury modern furnishings give home decor a retro revival

Dark leather, clean lines and masculine undertones — these characteristic midcentury modern elements might conjure up images of your parents’ or grandparents’ homes in the ’50s and ’60s, when the style rose to popularity. But now, thanks to pop culture, younger age groups are embracing the retro aesthetic.

“After the series ‘Mad Men’ became popular in 2007, we starting seeing the iconic midcentury pieces more frequently,” said Jackie Bayer of Emerald Hill Interiors in Lutherville. “The essence of this design period was ‘less is more.’ This is a timeless philosophy that never goes out of style, so it only makes sense that when reintroduced a few years ago, it became a go-to look for the younger generation who didn’t experience it the first time.”

The midcentury modern style feels current again thanks to versatile materials such as wood and brass that easily work with a variety of looks. To avoid creating a space that feels outdated, designers recommend choosing pieces wisely and sparingly. Try pairing a midcentury-inspired sofa with an on-trend rug, for example, to achieve the right balance.

“Infusing a piece here or there adds interest and contrast to other pieces with more traditional lines,” Bayer said.

Mix in some mod in your home with these pieces.