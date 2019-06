Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun

Nasira Latif, right, and Raina Smallwood think it’s important to express yourself through your home. The two own Cedar & Cotton, a home furnishing business offering restored, reupholstered and handmade goods. “We feel like a good comfortable home should be something that’s accessible,” Latif says, so the two have made it their mission to offer home decor at an affordable price. Latif and Smallwood make pillows from fabrics they find in their travels. “We like to work a lot with mud cloths and African fabrics and botanical prints — just prints that we really like and we feel are universally beautiful,” Latif says. The backs of their handmade pillows are paneled with vegan faux leather. Pillows range from 18-inch to 24-inch squares, $27 to $36. Cedar and Cotton, Suite 2B, 208 S. Pulaski St., Baltimore. 443-990-1427. cedarandcotton.com.