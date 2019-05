Paul Dowell says proper grading - where the slope should fall away from the foundation of the home - has yet to be finished on his home.

Paul Dowell inspects some duct work that he says still remains uninstalled in the basement at his family's home in Howard.

After a lengthy dispute, Howard County homeowner Paul Dowell has learned that it's best to pick your contractor carefully, because getting reimbursed for problems can take a while -- if you get reimbursed at all.