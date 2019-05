Sloane Brown, Baltimore Sun

The name almost says it all. This new Luskin family furniture store features 50,000 square feet of sofas and seating and the rugs, lighting, tables and accessories that go with them. What's more, it boasts of being the largest retail display in the world of Flexsteel furniture, which fills the first floor, and Palliser furniture, which is featured on the second floor. Any of the models can be ordered from a huge selection of fabrics, microfiber and leather. You'll find a wide range of styles here. On the more contemporary end is this 91-inch-wide tufted alabaster leather Barrett sofa ($1,722) by Palliser. In front of it is a Flexsteel coffee table with beveled glass insets, in a black distressed finish ($499). On the table are a set of metallic-glazed ceramic birds ($60) and a lime-green vase ($30). The Theia accent chair ($630) by Palliser is covered in lime-and-blue paisley. The throw pillows on the sofa are covered in microfiber ($99 each) as is the square ottoman ($105). The 5-by-8-foot olive rug is made of jute ($280). The Sofa Store is at 1125 Cromwell Bridge Road. Towson. Call 410-346-2400 or go to thesofastoreusa.com