What's in store in Reisterstown [Pictures]

Sloane Brown, Baltimore Sun
A number of new, vintage and antique treasures are waiting for you in this 38 year old Reisterstown store - courtesy a number of vendors who have set up shop in different spaces inside. Some specialties include new and vintage Judaica, animal themed decor and vintage home accessories. Go retro when you store a classic comfort food with these vintage cookie jars in the shape of a cat ($12) and a clown ($14). Tina's Antiques & Jewelry is at 237 Main St., Reisterstown. Call 410-833-9337.
Add a little shine to your abode with this silver-plated decanter ($42.50), a vintage copper pot ($24) and fluted copper bowl ($6.50). Tina's Antiques & Jewelry is at 237 Main St., Reisterstown. Call 410-833-9337.
When cabin fever hits and you need to get some fresh air, head to Reisterstown. There, you can take a stroll down Main Street, and pop into a number of local shops where you can warm up and find a little - or big - something to warm up your home. -Sloane Brown