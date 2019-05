Sloane Brown, Baltimore Sun

In Kensington since 1984, this business specializes in importing antique and reproduction pine furniture from Britain and all over Europe. The owners travel to about 10 countries to select each piece personally. This 48-inch-x-23-inch-x-36-inch chest of drawers comes from Austria, and was made around 1880 ($1,395). The elm bread-making trough from Holland ($120) also comes from the same era. The 1930's coffee grinder ($95) and stoneware art pottery plates ($52 each) all come from Hungary. The Great British Pine Mine is at 4144 Howard Ave., Kensington. Call 301-493-2565 or go to pinemine.com