Pictures: What's in store in Havre de Grace

Sloane Brown, Baltimore Sun

This shop offers a wide collection of country and primitive decor and home furnishings. You'll find a few antiques, but most things here are new, but made to look lovingly used. "There's everything you want, and nothing that you need," says Tim Dunmire, who owns the shop with wife, Sheila Dunmire. Create some buzz in a room with this fabric honeybee ($28). Next to it is a 15-inch-high glass candleholder that features potpourri below the wrought iron insert ($24.99), and an appliqued gingham tissue box cover ($10.99). The Tattered Barn is at 141 N. Washington St., Havre de Grace. Call 443-502-2576 or 443-619-3501.