Pictures: What's in store in Havre de Grace

Sloane Brown, Baltimore Sun
This shop offers a wide collection of country and primitive decor and home furnishings. You'll find a few antiques, but most things here are new, but made to look lovingly used. "There's everything you want, and nothing that you need," says Tim Dunmire, who owns the shop with wife, Sheila Dunmire. Create some buzz in a room with this fabric honeybee ($28). Next to it is a 15-inch-high glass candleholder that features potpourri below the wrought iron insert ($24.99), and an appliqued gingham tissue box cover ($10.99). The Tattered Barn is at 141 N. Washington St., Havre de Grace. Call 443-502-2576 or 443-619-3501.
A line of unusually scented handmade candles by the Dunmire's son and daughter-in-law have become among the shop's most popular items here. Pictured here are Cody & Cayla's Country Candles in snickerdoodle, honeydew, and hot fudge brownie ($8 each). On the left is a woven throw ($24.99), and on the right, a 3-tiered birdhouse made of old barn wood ($21.99). They sit on a 35½-inch tall painted green bench with storage under the seat ($119). The Tattered Barn is at 141 N. Washington St., Havre de Grace. Call 443-502-2576 or 443-619-3501.
Head up the road apiece for a whole lot of unique - as in shops that offer a variety of interesting home furnishings and accessories that range from quaint to quirky. Havre de Grace is an quick, easy getaway, that is sure to help you add even more personality to your home. - Sloane Brown