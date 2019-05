Sloane Brown, Baltimore Sun

This extension of the Frostburg University store specializes in apparel with the University's name and logo. But, you'll also find a number of gifts and home decor items - with and without reference to the University - here, as well. You'll find a number of clocks emblazoned with the Frostburg logo, like this black finished mantle timepiece ($19.99), sitting next to a plate with the university seal ($34.99). The Bobcats Store is at 18 E. Main St., Frostburg. Call 301-687-3400.