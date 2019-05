Sloane Brown, Baltimore Sun

This shop reflects the fun spirit of owner "Donna Lou" Brazeau. There's all sorts of new and vintage furniture and home goods, many of them set up in separate rooms with their own themes, like the "man room." Brazeau often gives an added boost of new life to many pieces here by repainting them in bright, cheerful colors. A "crab shack" birdhouse ($17), a bunch of soft fabric apples with real cinnamon stick stems ($1.50 each) and a Scottie pillow ($2) sit on an upholstered storage bench ($135). Spice is at 5504 Muddy Creek Road, West River. Call 410-867-9777.