Pictures: What's in store in Crofton-Gambrills

Sloane Brown, BALTIMORE SUN

You'll see some new things cropping up inside this Gambrills flower shop. The owner has started carrying creations by local artisans, with the intent of growing that inventory in coming months, in addition to the seasonal items, and fresh floral and silk floral arrangements there. Local artist Cindy Morton hand paints wine bottles, and then converts them to lamps, candleholders and nightlights ($30 each). She also does custom orders. Black Eyed Susan is at 1334 Defense Highway, Gambrills. Call 410-451-7101 or go to blackeyedsusanflorist.com.