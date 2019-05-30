Pictures: What's in store on Baltimore's Antique Row
Don't let the dark windows and dwindled number of shops along Howard Street fool you. Baltimore's famed Antique Row may be smaller, but what's behind those windows will amaze you. There are fine vintage and antique treasures from Maryland and around the world here. The store owners are more than happy to share their passion and wealth of knowledge with you, as they make history come alive - history you can also take home with you. - Sloane Brown, Special to The Baltimore Sun