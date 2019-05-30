Pictures: Summer entertaining essentials

Homer Laughlin Co. Photo, Baltimore Sun

Since the 1930s, collectors have enjoyed the Art Deco style of Fiesta dinnerware. New for summer, the Homer Laughlin China Co. has launched a new color - a cheery, inviting shade of pink called Flamingo. "Not only is it a delicious, enticing, appetite-enhancing, warm hue, but a beautiful backdrop to the food placed on it," says Leatrice Eiseman, a Baltimore native and nationally known color expert. The glazed dishes are available at Macy's and Kohl's and include platters for chips and dip and more.