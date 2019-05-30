Pictures: The fine art of furniture

Furniture craftsman Bill Hergenroeder specializes in wood veneer and inlay pieces, some of which will be on display May 4-6 at the Fine Furnishings and Fine Craft Show at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium. He utilizes marquetry, the art of applying wood veneers to furniture to create detailed designs, shapes and patterns that dates back to the ancient Egyptians, who used rare and exotic woods to decorate thrones, chests and tombs.