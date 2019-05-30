Earth Day home accessories [Pictures]
As we celebrate Earth Day, we rounded up some great pieces that take advantage of reused and recycled materials, as well as low carbon footprints. Artists and crafts people from around the Baltimore area are using found materials in their pieces. "I'm not above pulling over to the side of the road to pick up a piece of furniture," laughs Kelley Brewer Mackesey, a decorative painter from Baltimore. These artisans are using everything from the wood beams of the original Clipper Mill factories to vintage jewelry to create one-of-a-kind pieces for the home. - Meg Fairfax Fielding, Special to The Baltimore Sun
