These two black cat andirons will enliven your hearth this fall. The wrought-iron figures from Uniflame feature reflective glass eyes and a powder-coated finish. $69.95 at Plow & Hearth and plowhearth.com.

A gleaming brass rhinoceros sculpture makes a statement on the plains of Africa or at home. Cast and polished by hand. $195 in limited quantity from Williams-Sonoma Home at williams-sonoma.com.

Adding a touch of whimsy doesn't have to mean losing an air of sophistication. Critter-inspired pieces can offer both fun and finesse, especially when they're presented in a neutral color palette. Incorporate the trend into your style for a look that's playful yet mature. --Samantha Iacia