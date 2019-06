HANDOUT / HANDOUT

Though he’s known for his fish prints and murals throughout Baltimore, Charles Lawrance also has a range of contemporary work. In “Blue Beginnings,” the Annapolis artist used blue and silver oil paints on canvas. It’s one of his series of “silver women” paintings. The piece measures 24 inches by 36 inches.

$2,700. Finnapolis, 214 West St., Annapolis. 443-254-2787 or charleslawrance.com