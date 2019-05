Enjoy one of the working wood fireplaces in the living room.

The house, known as the Griffith Worthington House, dates to circa 1776. The Georgian style home has 5 bedrooms, 5 baths and 3,684 square feet. The home is listed by Kathleen Coale of Lacaze Meredith Real Estate for $1,825,000.

The property at 179 Duke of Gloucester St. in Annapolis is the part-time home of Fox News TV host Greta Van Susteren and her husband, attorney John P. Coale. The home is listed by Kathleen Coale of Lacaze Meredith Real Estate for $1.825 million.

Michelle Deal-Zimmerman