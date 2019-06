Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun

Homeowner Ed Gaddy pulls out the filter to the energy recovery ventilator (ERV) in his energy-efficient home. “I’m an environmentalist and concerned about global warming, so having a house that was very efficient seemed very attractive to me,” said Gaddy, who is 72 and spent decades designing solar arrays for spacecraft. “It’s my hobby. It’s something I’ve been wanting to do.”