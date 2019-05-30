Dream home in Fells Point dates to 1790s [Pictures]

The dream home of Jon and Lauren Cole was originally built in 1790 in Baltimore's Fells Point neighborhood. The renovated home was featured on the recent Fells Point Historic Harbor home. The brick home includes many period design details, including a marble step at the front entrance and a detailed door frame. Inside, the original door has been resurfaced and is now hung in the foyer on a barn door track. A wooden header, or lintel, is used over a fireplace as a mantel. The couple has added decor that reflects the area’s nautical roots.