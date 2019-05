Owner Nick Waldner waited a long time to find the perfect property in Canton - a tear-down that he could rebuild using his own vision.

Nick Waldner had been searching a long time to find the right property in Baltimore's Canton neighborhood - specifically, a derelict shell of a house that he could get at a good price and completely renovate.