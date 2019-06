The Lapis Room is faux painted to resemble the blue lapis stone.

The first floor living room in Ron Browning's Havre de Grace dream home, which also doubles as the La Cle' D'or Guesthouse.

Ron Browning enjoys showing off his historic Havre de Grace home to visitors, and when he has the room, they are invited to stay in his 1868 mansion-turned-bed-and-breakfast.