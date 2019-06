Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun

This sewing machine turned table was crafted by Baltimore-based Dwight Dukes, who owns Rustic Restoration, a line of vintage home goods with a contemporary spin. It fits right in at the hair styling-and-decor business run by his wife, Kimberly, who also sells painted and stained wooden signs. $150 at K Monique Salon and Vintage Boutique, 2114 N. Charles St., Charles Village; 443-803-3897