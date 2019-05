On a corner in a quiet Ellicott City neighborhood is the ranch-style home of Michael and Kathleen Van Meter.

Mike and Kathleen Van Meter along with their dog, Sebastian, in their dream home in Ellicott City.

On a corner in a quiet Ellicott City neighborhood is the ranch-style home of Michael and Kathleen Van Meter. Snuggled into a third of an acre of tall elm trees, the brick house neatly meets the aspirations for any young couple ready to set down roots.