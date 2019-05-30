Baltimore Sun 2013 Garden Contest Winners [Pictures]

The grass isn't always greener. That's why many of this year's winners of the Baltimore Sun garden contest decided to tear up dull and trodden lawns and instead plant trees, shrubs and flowers. From Charles Village to Linthicum, gardeners gave up lawn mowers and transformed their yards into lush landscapes populated by native perennials and eye-catching annuals. With skill and vision, these gardeners created yards that bloom with color throughout the year. -- Liz Atwood, For The Baltimore Sun

Liz Atwood, For the Baltimore Sun