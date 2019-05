Working with Annapolis builder Donald Dean and Washington-based interior decorator Scott Sabiston, Alex and Wendy Haig initiated a complete makeover of a property Annapolis, mostly to accentuate the spectacular view.

Working with Annapolis builder Donald Dean and Washington-based interior decorator Scott Sabiston, Alex and Wendy Haig initiated a complete makeover of a property Annapolis, mostly to accentuate the spectacular view.

Working with Annapolis builder Donald Dean and Washington-based interior decorator Scott Sabiston, Alex and Wendy Haig initiated a complete makeover of their Annapolis property inside and out, mostly to accentuate the spectacular view.