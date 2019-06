HANDOUT

As long as you don’t lose your phone, you won’t lose anything else, ever again. The quarter-sized Bluetooth tracker attaches to your purse, key ring or anything else you chronically misplace. When you tap your iPhone or Android, the lost item rings and lights up (for finding things in the dark). And it pairs with your Amazon Echo so you can say, “Alexa, find my phone,” in case you ever do lose your phone. $24.99 for one, four for $99.99, or buy six, get six free for $149.99 at Best Buy. store.thetrackr.com/pixel.