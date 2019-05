Bill Pugliano / Getty Images

Detroit is no small town -- it's the biggest city in Michigan. But it has certainly experienced its share of population and economic decline. So to lure people back, the Live Downtown and Live Midtown incentive programs were launched in 2011. To be eligible, you have to be an employee of one of the specific companies located in those areas, and you must rent or buy a home in a corresponding neighborhood. Both programs provide four financial incentives: a $2,500 allowance toward the cost of an apartment for new renters the first year and $1,000 the second year; $1,000 for existing renters to renew a lease; up to $5,000 for existing homeowners for exterior improvement projects valued at $10,000 or more; and up to $20,000 for new homeowners for the purchase of a home. This last incentive is in the form of a loan that's forgiven if you remain an employee at a participating company and live at the property for five years, says Elise Fields, of Midtown Detroit Inc., which administers both programs. -- Kiplinger Consumer News Service