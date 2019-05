10 Maryland home & garden tours not to miss [Pictures]

Handout

The Maryland House and Garden Pilgrimage offers nearly 50 historic and contemporary sites to explore across Maryland with proceeds supporting community preservation and restoration projects. Tour runs on Saturdays April 20-May 18 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Locations include Annapolis, Queen Anne's County, Guilford, Somerset and Worcester Counties and Charles County. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 on the day of the event. Call 410-821-6933 or go to mhgp.org