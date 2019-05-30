10 Maryland home & garden tours not to miss [Pictures]

Handout
The Maryland House and Garden Pilgrimage offers nearly 50 historic and contemporary sites to explore across Maryland with proceeds supporting community preservation and restoration projects. Tour runs on Saturdays April 20-May 18 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Locations include Annapolis, Queen Anne's County, Guilford, Somerset and Worcester Counties and Charles County. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 on the day of the event. Call 410-821-6933 or go to
mhgp.org
.
Greg Pease, Handout
The Maryland House and Garden Pilgrimage celebrates Guildford's centennial year with a walking tour featuring the restored sanctuary at Second Presbyterian Church and Sherwood Gardens' infamous tulips. Tour runs on April 28 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. starting at 3701 St. Paul St. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 on the day of the event. Call 410-821-6933 or go to
mhgp.org
.
Nothing goes better with beautiful weather than beautiful homes. Make sure to check out these 10 tours that feature some of the most unique and inspiring residences and gardens in the area. -- By Laura Lefavor