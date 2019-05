Ikea Photo

Use brilliant colors such as blue, red and purple in neutral rooms so that they pop, says Victoria Jenkins, merchandising manager and design consultant at The Sofa Store in Towson. Although jewel tones with deep saturated colors will be preferred, lilac, lighter browns such as tan, caramel and camel and soft gray to charcoal will also be go-to shades, says Jenkins. As for Radiant Orchid, the Pantone Color of the Year, Jenkins says there's no rush to usher it into your home decor. "I think we will see more later in the year." Shown: Locksta Easy Chair from Ikea