Join the Orioles at Brews & O’s on June 10th! Don’t miss your chance and get tickets today.
Lifestyle Home

10 hidden hazards at home

We like to think of our home as a safe haven where we can rest, unwind and enjoy times with friends and family. But there's danger lurking where you least expect it. Matches, sharp knives, pesticides and swimming pools pose obvious danger. But other dangers are waiting where you might least expect them. Here are 10 often-hidden household hazards. --Liz Atwood, For The Baltimore Sun
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
68°