Sloane Brown, Baltimore Sun

This clean, well-organized thrift shop is a program of Adopt-A-Block. Not only will you find "gently used" home furnishings here - many from local businesses, schools and hospitals - but some of them have gotten a bit of a facelift, courtesy the creative efforts of staffer Chiqui Rivera. This loveseat and chair are part of a set ($200) that includes a matching sofa. Rivera gave the 31-inch diameter table a boost by covering a drab center with tapestry and covering it with glass ($35). He also "improvised" with the 18-by-18-by-21-inch end table, adding a ceramic tile surface to the top ($35). The table lamp ($7) features a lime green ceramic base. Station North Thrift Store is at 1400 Greenmount Avenue. Call 410-230-0829 or go to stationnorththriftstore.com.