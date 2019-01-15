What to do with all your stuff now that you've been watching 'Tidying Up'

Just two weeks into the year, professional organizer Marie Kondo appears to be the most influential woman of 2019.

Since the series “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo” first aired on Netflix on Jan. 1, countless people have begun to pile all their earthly clothes onto beds, holding each item to determine whether it “sparks joy,” and throwing out those that don’t (but first, ‘thanking’ the T-shirts for their service).

But that leaves the question: What is one supposed to do with bags upon bags of discarded items?

Some of the following organizations will pick up items from your house free of charge.

Clothes:

Household stuff:

Habitat for Humanity ReStore of the Chesapeake (accepts furniture, appliances, building materials) 410-669-6836



(accepts furniture, appliances, building materials) 410-669-6836 Vietnam Veterans of America 800-459-VETS



Junk removal (may charge fee, call for estimate):

Area recycling stations and landfills:

Baltimore Citizen Drop-Off Centers (various locations)

Baltimore County Drop-Off Facilities (various locations)

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik