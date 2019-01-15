What to do with all your stuff now that you've been watching 'Tidying Up'

Just two weeks into the year, professional organizer Marie Kondo appears to be the most influential woman of 2019.
Since the series “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo” first aired on Netflix on Jan. 1, countless people have begun to pile all their earthly clothes onto beds, holding each item to determine whether it “sparks joy,” and throwing out those that don’t (but first, ‘thanking’ the T-shirts for their service).
But that leaves the question: What is one supposed to do with bags upon bags of discarded items?
Some of the following organizations will pick up items from your house free of charge.
Clothes:
- St. Vincent De Paul clothing collection bins (various locations)
- Goodwill (various locations)
- National Empowerment For Minorities Active in Community (offers free pickup)
- Purple Heart Donation Center (also accepts household items)
Household stuff:
- Habitat for Humanity ReStore of the Chesapeake (accepts furniture, appliances, building materials) 410-669-6836
- Vietnam Veterans of America 800-459-VETS
Junk removal (may charge fee, call for estimate):
- Baltimore’s Department of Public Works will collect up to three items per month from each Baltimore resident through bulk-trash pickup. Schedule online through 311 four business days before pickup
- BumbleJunk 443-655-9770
- Maryland Junk Removal 410-321-5865
- 1-800-GOT-JUNK?
- Rodney Booth Bulk Trash, Junk Removal & Handyman Services
Area recycling stations and landfills:
- Baltimore Citizen Drop-Off Centers (various locations)
- Baltimore County Drop-Off Facilities (various locations)