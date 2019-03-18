What's in store: Glen Burnie

Sloane Brown, Baltimore Sun
Having opened last August, this is the third and newest location of the 25-year-old Maryland furniture store chain. You'll find furniture for every room of your home, as well as a number of decorative art, table top pieces and lamps. This glass top dinette set ($988.88) is one of the many contemporary pieces available. The three vases are from a five-piece accessory set that also includes a picture frame and decorative plate ($99). Gavigans Home Furnishings is at 7319 Ritchie Highway, Glen Burnie. Call 410-766-7033 or go to gaviganshomefurnishings.com.
Looking for an armchair made of cow horns? How about an electric fan in the shape of a fish? Or a hand-blown glass vase that looks like a handbag? Then, head to Glen Burnie, where you'll find some stores that can bring more traditional style - as well as loads of character - to your home. - Sloane Brown