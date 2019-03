Sloane Brown, Special to The Baltimore Sun

This Thames Street store offers the collage art of owner Luana Kaufmann, as well as a "collage" of artsy and funky gifts and home accessories. Go cute and crabby with this set of 23-karat gold decorated 6-inch-side canape plates, each depicting a different type of crab ($98), a hand-embroidered linen tea/kitchen towel ($18) or a cast-iron crab shaped bottle opener ($10). Emporium Collagia is at 1732 Thames St. Call 410-534-5340 or go to luanakaufmann.com