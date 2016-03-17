Just your type: Letters and numbers spell style at home

Courtesy of The Fairy Paintbox / Handout photo

Show off your Maryland pride with one (or more) of The Fairy Paintbox’s Maryland flag letters. Made of wood and available in several sizes, the letters are a cute reminder of home, wherever you choose to hang them. The creator, Emily Curran, is a Harford County native with plenty of hometown spirit. $18-$46. The Fairy Paintbox. 302-883-4411 or etsy.com/shop/TheFairyPaintbox.