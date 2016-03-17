Just your type: Letters and numbers spell style at home

Courtesy of Nathaniel Badder / Handout photo
Letters pop up in the most surprising places around Charm City – just ask Butchers Hill photographer Nathaniel Badder. In his “36 Letters” series of signs, mugs, prints and cards, Badder transforms city details into letters spelling local neighborhoods and towns. His “Baltimore” sign features such eclectic items as a lawn chair and the iconic Mr. Boh. $80. Su Casa (multiple locations). 410-583-5790,
sucasa-furniture.com or 36letters.com.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Courtesy of The Fairy Paintbox / Handout photo
Show off your Maryland pride with one (or more) of The Fairy Paintbox’s Maryland flag letters. Made of wood and available in several sizes, the letters are a cute reminder of home, wherever you choose to hang them. The creator, Emily Curran, is a Harford County native with plenty of hometown spirit. $18-$46. The Fairy Paintbox. 302-883-4411 or
etsy.com/shop/TheFairyPaintbox. SEE MORE GALLERIES
Letters and numbers have always played a role in home decor, but these days, elements of typography have expanded far beyond monogrammed silver and bath towels. Here, we’ve collected some of our favorite local letter-laden items for the home.
By Kit Waskom Pollard, for Baltimore at Home