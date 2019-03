Sloane Brown, BALTIMORE SUN

Although it left its 15-year home in Fells Point almost 3 years ago, Fells Point Futon is still Baltimore's "futon central." You just have to travel to Padonia Road to find its wide selection of futons, matching tables and home accessories. This oversize chair and ottoman set ($625/frames, $320/two-piece futon) easily becomes a twin-size bed. Now, all you have to do is choose from about 1,000 fabrics for your custom-made covers ($175-$255). Fells Point Futon is at 112 W. Padonia Road, Timonium. Call 410-561-4999 or go to fellspointfuton.com