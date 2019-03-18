What's in store in Pikesville

Many of the shops in Pikesville have a loyal following of locals. But, if you know where to look, you - too - can find some of Pikesville's hidden treasures, when it comes to adding just the right touch to your home. Whether it's a fantastic lighting fixture at a price well below what you might expect, cool pieces to finish off a bedroom or bath, or a one-of-a-kind silver item, you're bound to bond with at least one of these shops, and become part of that loyal following. -Sloane Brown, Special to The Baltimore Sun