What's in store in Pikesville

Among the eclectic entertaining accessories: a Japanese saki set ($18), a slate cheeseboard that comes with chalk, so you can write the names of the cheeses on the board ($14), and a glass port decanter with four glasses hanging from hooks on the neck ($39). DiWine Spirits is in Woodholme Square, at 1852 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville. Call 410-484-9463 or go to diwinespirits.com.

Individual taste extends beyond pleasing your palate at this wine and spirits shop. You'll find wine and entertaining accessories to fit the style of your home, too. Set the wine you're serving in a fun bottle caddy that reflects your personality. This leopard-print high heeled shoe ($25), lounging policeman ($29) and lobster chef ($29) are just a few caddies to be found at DiWine Spirits.

Many of the shops in Pikesville have a loyal following of locals. But, if you know where to look, you - too - can find some of Pikesville's hidden treasures, when it comes to adding just the right touch to your home. Whether it's a fantastic lighting fixture at a price well below what you might expect, cool pieces to finish off a bedroom or bath, or a one-of-a-kind silver item, you're bound to bond with at least one of these shops, and become part of that loyal following. -Sloane Brown, Special to The Baltimore Sun