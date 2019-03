This family-owned consignment shop boasts of a history that goes back more than three decades. While much of its inventory is apparel, you'll also find knickknacks, glassware, home accents and linens here, too. Choose from a number of framed artwork here, like this flower print ($12). Add some south-of-the-border flavor to a room with the large painted ceramic jar ($24). One More Time, Ltd. is at 2101 Belair Road, Fallston. Call 410-803-9550.

One More Time often has a number of throw pillows in stock, including the fringed tapestry number ($5). The burgundy velvet pillow with tasseled sides ($12) was one of four available. One More Time, Ltd. is at 2101 Belair Road, Fallston. Call 410-803-9550.

The communities along the Harford and Baltimore County lines are bustling with fabulous consignment shops - each with its own personality and distinct specialties. Some offer a combination of gently used treasures and those that are brand new. And they're not the only locally owned shops where you'll come across great finds. Sometimes a tile store turns out to be a whole lot more. - Sloane Brown, Special to The Baltimore Sun