What's in store in Bel Air

Sloane Brown, Baltimore Sun
This popular Bel Air tearoom also offers a gift shop up front. Browse through tea-related items, as well as a range of other sweet and feminine home accessories. Dress up a desk with this tiny cloth-covered watering can pencil holder ($14.99), and store some small treasures in these non-fattening French macaron-shaped trinket boxes ($9.99 each). Tea by Two is at 814. S. Main St., Bel Air. Call 410-838-8611 or go to
teabytwo.com
.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Sloane Brown, Baltimore Sun
When you pick up a potted plant, do you ever wish there was an easy way to dress up the plain pot it's in? Tea By Two has these felt flower pot covers ($8.50) in a variety of colors for an instant fix-up. This 10-inch-square pillow ($22) helps a princess keep her cool. And this blue and white floral teapot, cup and saucer ($39.99) is just one of several Tea-for-One choices. Tea by Two is at 814. S. Main St., Bel Air. Call 410-838-8611 or go to teabytwo.com.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
If you're looking for something unique and different in Bel Air, skip the big box stores and shopping malls galore. Head right downtown, which is bustling with locally-owned shops that can offer a personal touch while you find something with personality for your dwelling.